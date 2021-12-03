Sonendo Inc’s Quiet Period To End on December 8th (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo’s (NYSE:SONX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Sonendo had issued 7,800,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $93,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Sonendo’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SONX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Sonendo stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

