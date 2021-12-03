Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. 671,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,892,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
