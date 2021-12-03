Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. 671,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,892,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

