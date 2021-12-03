Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in November

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 289.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDPF remained flat at $$2.06 during midday trading on Friday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

