Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LOV stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,753,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,847. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter worth $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $296,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

