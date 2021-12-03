SparksPay Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $36,550.90 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,810,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,719 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

