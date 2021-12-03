SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

