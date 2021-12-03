SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Reston Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 13.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 226,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

