SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Position Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,429 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after acquiring an additional 543,751 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after buying an additional 1,703,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,025,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

