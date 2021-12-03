SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,569,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.