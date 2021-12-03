SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Decreased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

