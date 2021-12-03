Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Spire has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

