Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

STXB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of STXB opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

