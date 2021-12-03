Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 8th

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Splash Beverage Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.