Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $97.90

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.90 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 288660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Get Splunk alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.