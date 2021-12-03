Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.92 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,642,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

