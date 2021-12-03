Spores Network (SPO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $193,325.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $193,325.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins.

