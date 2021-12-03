Sportech (LON:SPO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SPO opened at GBX 36.70 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Sportech has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £36.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.62.

Get Sportech alerts:

In other news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.