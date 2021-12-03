Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $28.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAD traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 6,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

