Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of 832% compared to the average daily volume of 273 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 535,236 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $9,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $13.68. 313,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $600.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

