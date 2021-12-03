Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $564,144.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $716,688.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $7.81 on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 606,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,812. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -222.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

