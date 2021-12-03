Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.44% of Sprout Social worth $94,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.78 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,596 shares of company stock worth $25,937,248 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

