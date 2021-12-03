SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 33,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

