Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $176.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

