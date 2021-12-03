State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland Sells 9,815 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00.

STFC stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

