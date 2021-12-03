State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

UVE opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

