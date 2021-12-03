State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,415 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $142,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

