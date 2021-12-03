State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xerox were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $23,599,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 896,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

