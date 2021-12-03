State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $323,000 Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $13.39 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $708.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

