State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,799 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

