State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 457 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 25.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

