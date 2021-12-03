State Street Corp Buys 2,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

