State Street Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

