State Street Corp Increases Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.51% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $11.27 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

