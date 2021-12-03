State Street Corp Invests $1.44 Million in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $17,287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.39 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

