State Street Corp Purchases New Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 256,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 104.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

SMMT opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.