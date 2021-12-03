State Street Corp Sells 6,650 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

