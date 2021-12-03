State Street Corp Takes Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $15.54 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $220,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $126,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,710,545 shares of company stock worth $35,907,314 in the last three months.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

