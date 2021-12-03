Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $2,113,000.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $19.66 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

