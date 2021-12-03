Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

STL stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,070 shares of company stock worth $2,974,664. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

