Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 255% compared to the typical volume of 936 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 127,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 160,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

