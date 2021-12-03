Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 1,636 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $68.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

