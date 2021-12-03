Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,165 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,984. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.