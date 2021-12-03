Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

