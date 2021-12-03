Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BLK opened at $918.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $907.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

