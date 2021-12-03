Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $552.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.10 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

