STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.31 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.