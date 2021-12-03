STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.