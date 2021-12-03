Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 452 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CDW by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CDW by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

