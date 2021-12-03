Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

