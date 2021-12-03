Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,856.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2,691.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,197.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

